In the autumn of the current year, a woman contacted the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gorodetsky”, and said that an unknown person was demanding money from her mother by phone.

During the investigation, it was established that a young man had called the pensioner on her home phone and said that her son-in-law, while intoxicated, had been detained in the street. To resolve the situation, it was necessary to transfer funds in the amount of 150,000 rubles through a terminal. The pensioner explained that she did not have such an amount. Subsequently, she called her daughter, who informed her that they were all right and that her mother had been called by scammers. After the telephone conversation with her mother, the pensioner's daughter immediately reported the incident to the police.

On this fact a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code (“Fraud”).

In the course of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the 5th Division of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region together with officers of the Criminal Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Gorodetsky” established the involvement in the commission of this crime and detained a previously convicted non-working 31-year-old resident of the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The investigation found that he was involved in six similar crimes. In 4 cases, the victims transferred the money to the suspect, believing him, in two cases the man failed to implement his criminal intent.

Currently, the attacker pleaded guilty of the crime and placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against him. Police officers check the man for involvement in other similar crimes in the region.

In order to prevent the occurring more and more frequently cases of theft of money by fraud and breach of trust, the police recommend:

– to tell no one of the details of the bank card, including the numbers on its back side;

– never transfer to third parties the numbers that have come to you in SMS passwords;

– abstain from storing the pin code to the card together with the card;

– in case of a loss of the card, to immediately block it.