The Novgorodsky District Court sentenced two Novgorodians accused of attempted sale and sale of obviously fake banknotes.

The offenders were detained in October last year by officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Veliky Novgorod in a retail outlet of the regional center.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendant, a 24-year-old resident of the Novgorodsky District, in September 2018 acquired counterfeit 5,000-ruble banknotes via the Internet. Subsequently he repeatedly sold them in stores and trade pavilions of Veliky Novgorod. In addition, in October last year, he entered into a conspiracy with his acquaintance, a 21-year-old Novgorodian, and offered him to sell together a fake five-thousand ruble banknote at a grocery store on the Voskresensky Boulevard of the regional center. The seller, suspecting that the money received for the goods were counterfeit, called the police and was able to detain the offenders until the arrival of the investigative-operational group.

A criminal case on this fact was investigated by the investigative administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Veliky Novgorod.

The court sentenced one of the defendants in the criminal case to 3 years 6 months with serving the sentence in a maximum security penal colony, and the other – to 2 years of imprisonment (suspended sentence) with a probation period of 3 years.

The verdict did not come into effect.