“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Lomonosovsky District of the capital detained a suspect in fraud against an 86-year-old Muscovite.

According to available information, an unknown person called the victim's telephone number and introduced himself as a doctor from the polyclinic. He said that a dangerous disease was found in the pensioner and she needed to take a special drug.

The frightened applicant agreed to purchase the proposed medicine. Soon a man arrived and gave her an ampoule with liquid substance, for which she paid 4 thousand dollars. After waiting in vain for the second call from the doctor, the elderly woman realized that she had been deceived.

The criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. As a result of operational-search measures, the police stopped the car in which the offender moved as a passenger. The suspect was detained and placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.

It has now been established that the ampoule contained vitamins worth less than 200 rubles. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.