Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of real estate fraud.

It was established that the offenders on various Internet resources placed advertisements on renting out housing at low prices.

During telephone conversations with people who were interested in those advertisements, they introduced themselves as employees of real estate agencies and invited the people to come to the office for selection of a suitable apartment.

After signing the contract and transferring funds, citizens received information about the time of their meeting with the owner of the housing. However, subsequently, the pseudo-lessors did not appear at the indicated place.

According to available information, the accomplices received daily about 200 thousand rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the North Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. Three defendants were taken into custody, for 13 defendants the court selected a preventive measure in the form of a written recognizance not to leave and proper behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.