Dear Colleagues!

Congratulations on the upcoming 2020!

We always look forward impatiently to these joyful holidays, and associate with them new hopes, plans for the future and, of course, we summarize the achievements.

In the past year, the internal affairs bodies have done much to strengthen the rule of law and protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.

A lot of work has been done on crime prevention, combating drug crime and illegal migration and improvement of road safety.

Public order was ensured at a high level during major sporting events and the Single Voting Day.

I am sure that your conscientious service and responsible attitude to service will become the basis for further professional success.

Next year we will celebrate a glorious event – the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. On the eve of the anniversary date, I send my warmest congratulations to veterans of the internal affairs bodies, especially to participants of the Great Patriotic War.

I wish you all good health, happiness and prosperity. Let the support and understanding of your loved ones be a reliable foundation for you and help you in all endeavors.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation V.A. Kolokoltsev

