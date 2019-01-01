The police division of Simferopol received a message from the administrator of one of the city cafes that at night, unknown persons by way of pressing a metal-plastic door penetrated into the premises of the institution and stole a metal safe attached to the bar counter. In the safe at that moment there was cash in the amount of about 300 thousand rubles.

The unlawful actions of the suspects were recorded by a video surveillance camera installed in the cafe.

During the operational search activities, criminal investigation officers established the identity of those involved in the theft. These turned to be three natives of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, aged from 26 to 37. The attackers fled from the crime scene in a VAZ car, however, close to Krasnaya Roza village the driver selected unsafe driving speed, lost control of the vehicle and allowed it to leave the carriageway and to rollover. As a result of the accident, the driver died of injuries on the spot, one of the passengers received serious injuries and was subsequently taken to the city hospital. Another suspect, a 37-year-old man, fled from the scene of the accident with a safe. On the highway near the village of Rusakovka he was detained in a short while by traffic police officers from the MIA of Russia Division for the Belogorsky District.

The safe stolen from the cafe was seized by the Police. The attackers did not have time to open the metal box. The property and money, after all necessary procedural actions, will be returned to the administration of the institution.

The suspects were prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by paragraph “c” of part 3 of Art. 158 of the RF Criminal Code “Theft committed on a large scale”.

The offender detained by the police with a safe in his hands had previously been prosecuted for property crime and crime against justice. Now the man is in custody.