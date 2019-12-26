Today at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, the ceremony of awarding a 2nd year cadet of the faculty for training employees for operational police units of ordinary police Yevgeny Volkov took place.
The event was attended by the Chief of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant-General Igor Kalinichenko, his deputies, the faculty, cadets and students of the University.
In a solemn atmosphere, Igor Kalinichenko handed a private of the police Yevgeny Volkov the Certificate of Merit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for conscientious performance of official duties, determination and dedication.
As previously reported, the cadet in an electric train car at the Novokuznetskaya station of the Moscow metro Zamoskvoretskaya line had noticed an unknown woman stabbing another woman with a knife, and then trying to escape. Assessing the situation instantly, the cadet rushed after the offender and detained her.
On this fact, an investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.