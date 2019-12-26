Today at the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, the ceremony of awarding a 2nd year cadet of the faculty for training employees for operational police units of ordinary police Yevgeny Volkov took place.

The event was attended by the Chief of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant-General Igor Kalinichenko, his deputies, the faculty, cadets and students of the University.

In a solemn atmosphere, Igor Kalinichenko handed a private of the police Yevgeny Volkov the Certificate of Merit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for conscientious performance of official duties, determination and dedication.

As previously reported, the cadet in an electric train car at the Novokuznetskaya station of the Moscow metro Zamoskvoretskaya line had noticed an unknown woman stabbing another woman with a knife, and then trying to escape. Assessing the situation instantly, the cadet rushed after the offender and detained her.

On this fact, an investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.