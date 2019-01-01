“Officers of the police patrol service, together with the operatives of the drug control unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Naro-Fominsky Urban District of the Moscow Region, as a result of operational-search measures detained a 32-year-old citizen of the Republic of Ukraine suspected of selling a precursor of a psychotropic substance.

When examining the car rented by the offender, in the back seat, the police found a suitcase and a sports bag, inside which there were 21 bags made of polymer material containing a yellow crystalline substance. Each bundle weighed about a kilogram.

The driver explained that he had made two caches in the forest nearby. During the inspection of the territory, police officers seized 4 more packages with similar contents.

A chemical study confirmed that inside two packets there was a precursor of the psychotropic substance amphetamine with a total weight of over 2 kilograms. The rest of the seized substance has been also sent for examination.

A criminal case has been instituted under Articles 30, 228.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.