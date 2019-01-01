“While on the patrol route, traffic police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Division for the Guryevsky District of the Kemerovo Region stopped a truck. When inspecting the vehicle, the police found dozens of conifers that were transported without any accompanying documents. The driver explained that he had purchased them from a resident of the city of Salair.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Guryevsky District identified the seller of the trees. That was a 22-year-old local resident. According to preliminary information, the offender illegally cut more than 700 New Year fir-trees, which he planned to sell on the eve of the upcoming holidays.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Guryevsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.