Today, under the chairmanship of the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, a meeting of the MIA Operational Headquarters for prevention of offenses was held.

The event was attended by chiefs of subunits of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Rosgvardia, and in the video conferencing mode – by the Chiefs of territorial bodies of the Ministry and the Rosgvardia, as well as deputy chiefs of the highest executive bodies of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, responsible for law enforcement.

The meeting participants discussed the preparations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for ensuring public order and security during the New Year and Christmas holiday events. Special attention was paid to the organization of law enforcement in places of mass recreation of citizens and at transport infrastructure facilities.

In addition, the results of the activities of the internal affairs bodies in combating the illegal migration, including in the framework of the complex operational and preventive operation “Illegal Migrant-2019”, were summed up.