“The Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 49-year-old resident of the Republic of Tatarstan. The defendant is charged with committing crimes under paragraph “d” of part 3 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, a citizen with higher technical education and programming skills made a device with the functionality of intercepting cellular network data, decrypting, processing and creating software emulation of a subscriber's mobile phone.

Living in the territory of the Mari-Tureksky District, using this equipment, he collected information about the subscribers' traffic near the base stations of the mobile operator, subjecting it subsequently to further decryption. Then, using the technical parameters of other people's SIM cards, he gave commands to transfer money from associated with them bank cards to his electronic accounts.

Typically, small amounts were written-off from all accounts which the defendant accessed. As the detainee later explained, he believed that due to the insignificance of the damage, criminal cases would not be opened.

The illegal activity of the offender was suppressed by operational officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mari El with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

During a search of his place of residence, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank cards, a computer and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were found and seized.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.