In the division for migration issues of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Magadan, a working meeting was held between specialists of the Administration for Migration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Magadan Region and legal entities and officials, foreign citizens. The participants discussed issues related to changes in the migration legislation of the Russian Federation, which entered into force on November 1 of this year.

Law enforcement officers drew the attention of the audience to changes in the procedure for submitting by employers of notifications on conclusion (termination) of labor contracts with foreign workers, as well as to administrative liability established for the late submission of such notifications, explained the procedure for allocating quotas for foreign citizens to obtain temporary residence permits in the territory of the region.

Those present, in turn, asked the police officers about the work of the migration units during the holidays and the related deadlines for sending documents, the grounds for dismissing a foreign citizen for absenteeism after conclusion of an employment contract with him, and many other questions.

At the end of the working meeting, officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration recommended employers and foreign citizens, in case there were any questions and situations related to filing of documents, contact the migration units of the regional center and Kolyma districts in order to operationally and promptly solve them.