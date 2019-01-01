“Cadet of Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikot, private of police Yevgeny Volkov in an electric train car at the Novokuznetskaya station of the Zamoskvoretskaya line of the Moscow Metro saw an unknown woman stabbing another woman with a knife, and then trying to escape. Assessing the situation immediately, the cadet rushed after the attacker and detained her. The victim sought medical help at one of the city’s clinical hospitals.

Investigative Unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Moscow Metro of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraphs “a” and “c” of part 1 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code. The motives of the wrongful act are being established.

Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the young policeman, the suspect armed with a knife was detained. The preliminary investigation continues.

The leadership of the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia is considering the promotion of the brave cadet,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.