“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, with the participation of the Republican Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia and the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of an organized inter-regional ethnic group whose members were suspected of selling firearms, ammunition, metal mercury, as well as fake banknotes of the Bank of Russia and the US Federal Reserve.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police obtained information about accomplices of the criminal group, as well as distribution channels of counterfeit banknotes with denomination of 5,000 rubles and 100 US dollars. According to available information, the organized group was created by a woman-resident of North Ossetia-Alania from among her friends. The woman took the leadership and the control over its activities.

The alleged leader and five active members of the group were detained at the time of the sale of fake bank notes in the amount of 1 million rubles, 140 grams of metallic mercury, as well as a Kalashnikov sub-machine gun and two pistols.

The Investigation unit of the of the MIA of Russia Investigation Administration for North Ossetia-Alania instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 186, part 3 of Article 222 and part 1 of Article 234 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Remand in custody and house arrest were selected by court as the preventive measure for five suspects. Another suspect is under recognizance not to leave and behave properly. Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.