Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in a meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at which the results of work in 2017-2019 were summed up.

The Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia noted that through joint efforts much had been done both at the federal and regional levels. There were organized and carried out events aimed at increasing the prestige of the service, promoting law-abiding behavior, improving the legal culture of the population. Meetings in the form of a videoconference with cadets and students of departmental educational organizations have become traditional. Members of public councils held lectures, seminars, and various master classes as part of staff training.

“This practice is aimed, of course, at strengthening the open dialog with civil society institutions. I hope that it will be successfully continued,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed.

The Minister praised the participation of public activists in the implementation of projects dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Russian police, which helped preserve the best traditions of the department and the memory of the founders of the domestic law enforcement system.

Public councils contributed to the fulfillment of the tasks set for the department to create a safe and comfortable environment for millions of fans from different countries during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. English courses were organized for police officers, a special phrasebook was published, which is still actively used in large tourist centers.

The head of the Agency emphasized another important area of work – expert assessment of draft normative legal acts within the competence of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and cited as an example the opinion on the draft law on improving the efficiency of criminal procedural activities, as well as the feedback on the amendments to the State Program of ensuring the public order and counteracting the crime and the federal target program “Improving Road Safety” proposed by the Ministry.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted the demand enjoyed by the all-Russian project of “Civil Monitoring”: “We always try to listen to the opinion of human rights activists, their assessment of the work of duty units, precinct posts, migration divisions and other units that carry out the reception of the population. This allows, along with other tasks, to improve the quality of public services.”

Currently, the councils are developing dynamically, introducing new interesting ideas into practice, including organization of meetings of the Presidium of the Public Council under the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs with the participation of representatives of other federal executive bodies. This approach helps in finding optimal solutions to pressing issues.

The Minister of Internal Affairs thanked well-known public figures, media leaders and representatives of religious faiths, who worked for three years as part of the Council, for publicly supporting the agency's initiatives, balanced, prompt comments in the media and social networks, including those aimed at creating a positive attitude to the police, suppression of unjustified attempts to discredit it.

At the end of the meeting, chaired by Anatoly Kucherena, the Russian Minister of Internal Affairs presented departmental awards to members of the Public Council of the convocation of 2017-2020.