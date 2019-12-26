“Today at a meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev awarded senior inspectors of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Schelkovskoye” of the Moscow Region Lieutenant Dmitry Bulychev and Senior Lieutenant Igor Pomytkin, who had saved people from a burning building.

Police officers, patrolling the streets of Shchelkovo in the Moscow Region, noticed smoke in a two-story apartment building. The officers were not at a loss, they stopped a gazelle vehicle and asked the driver Mikhail Kiselyov to park under the windows of the burning building. Thanks to their competent, selfless actions, residents were successfully evacuated before the arrival of fire brigades.

The Minister handed the departmental medal “For Courage in the Name of Salvation” to Senior Lieutenant of Police Dmitry Bulychev, and epaulettes of Captain of Police to his colleague Igor Pomytkin.

A few days ago, the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Police Lieutenant-General Viktor Paukov thanked Mikhail Kiselev, who had assisted police officers in an emergency, and awarded him a valuable gift,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.