“The Government of the Russian Federation adopted an Ordinance approving amendments to the Rules for conducting examinations for the right to drive transport vehicles and for the issuance of driver’s licenses, as well as to the Rules of the Road of the Russian Federation.

The Ordinance, in particular, changes the procedure for conducting practical exams in terms of testing the candidate’s driving skills only in real traffic conditions.

For these purposes, a practical exam on the initial driving skills at the training site is excluded, at the same time a practical exam in traffic conditions is supplemented by a check of the basic skills that are currently being checked at the examination site.

Exams on predefined routes are excluded. Examination routes will be a list of roads and territories where practical exams are held, which will exclude the possibility of memorizing them by candidates for drivers.

The shift of the emphasis to testing the candidate’s driving skills during a practical exam from the territories of closed areas to traffic conditions, the exclusion of the obligation to conduct a practical exam on predetermined examination routes will make it possible to determine the real level of the driver’s preparedness to driving a vehicle precisely in real environment of constantly changing road situation.

The practical exam for the right to drive motor vehicles is maintained in the current version - on the sites closed to the movement of other vehicles and pedestrians.

The minimum and maximum periods for repeated exams for persons who have failed at the corresponding exam are specified. Thus, a repeated theoretical exam is envisaged no earlier than 7 and no later than 30 calendar days, and a repeated practical exam - no earlier than 7 and no later than 60 calendar days from the day the previous relevant exam has been held.

The procedure for canceling the exam results is introduced. If the candidate’s complaint about the exam result is recognized, the documents submitted by the candidate are recognized as false (fake), if there has been received information from the competent authority of a foreign state that there is no information about the issuance of a foreign driver’s license, or in case violations have been identified during the examination, the results of such an examination shall be canceled.

These changes come into force on October 1, 2020. The postponed effective date is necessary to bring the normative acts of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in line with the changes in the rules for examinations, to finalize the information systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as to prepare examination units and driving schools to the changes.

In addition, a number of provisions enter into force seven days after the day of their official publication.

So, with regard to foreign citizens the extraterritorial principle is implemented, they will be able to apply to any unit of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, regardless of where they stay in the Russian Federation.

The list of grounds for refusing admission to exams and issuing a driver’s license is expanded. If the official of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate unit has information about the absence of an appropriate license in the educational organization during the period of the candidate’s training, he will be denied the admission to the exam. Also, a citizen, who has been earlier deprived of the right to drive, will be able to open a new category only after returning the driver’s license seized from him.

The Ordinance also introduces amendments to the Rules of the road relating to the training driving. The ban on teaching to drive on a motorway is lifted.

The age, at which the student-driver can be admitted to training driving is specified. For example, a trainee for driving a car or truck shall be at least 16 years old, and of a bus - at least 20 years old,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.