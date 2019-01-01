The MIA of Russia Division for the Maloyaroslavetsky District, investigates a criminal case, initiated on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the criminal case materials, a local resident born in 1992 used to find ads on the sale of furniture on one of the popular sites for the purchase and sale of goods. He called on the indicated numbers and informed the sellers that he was buying the goods, but he couldn’t come to pick them up, and would send a courier instead. During the telephone conversation, the “buyer” pretended to be very worried that other potential buyers could get ahead of him and buy sooner the goods he liked. The man very persistently asked sellers to give him the details of their bank cards in order to immediately transfer the full necessary amount of money for the goods. The sellers living in a remote northern region, rejoiced at the fact that they managed to sell their goods so quickly after placing an advertisement, did not even give a minute to thinking about the possible negative consequences of transmitting confidential data of their bank card. The citizens told the “buyer” not only the details that he requested, but also access codes for the card, after which they waited for the funds to be transferred.

However, subsequently they only saw on their gadgets messages from the mobile bank service about writing off savings from their bank cards. The victims, having realized that they had become victims of a fraudster, immediately applied for help to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs at their place of residence. Police officers during the verification activities found that the debiting and cashing of funds from the cards of the victims had occurred on the territory of the Maloyaroslavetsky District. Law enforcement officers turned for assistance to their colleagues from the Kaluga Region.

Having received the materials of the criminal case, the Kaluga policemen together with colleagues from the regional MIA Administration as a result of well-planned operational-search measures established the identity and location of the suspect of the theft of funds. He turned out to be a previously convicted local resident born in 1992, who already confessed to the crime.

Currently, five episodes of the citizen’s unlawful activity have been established. The total damage amounted to 150 thousand rubles. With regard to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The Police check the detainee for involvement in similar offenses.