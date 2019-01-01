“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) together with colleagues from the ES&CC Administration for the MIA Of Russia GA for the Moscow revealed a fact of illegal of alcohol an alcohol-containing products.

During the inspection of a warehouse on the territory of an industrial zone in the South-Eastern Administrative District of the capital, the police found more than 37 thousand bottles of alcohol, pasted with federal special stamps with visual signs of counterfeiting. A heavy truck with a trailer loaded with goods ready for sale was also seized.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the South Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Measures are being taken to identify persons involved in illegal activities,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.