“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption together with colleagues from the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained suspects of illegal trafficking of caviar of fish species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

According to available data, the offenders were involved in the processing and packing of black caviar, obtained by poachers, presumably in the Far East and the Volga region. Finished products disguised as legal ones were sold in Moscow markets.

A criminal case has been initiated by operatives of the Ostankinsky Inter-District Investigation Division of the Investigation Administration for the North-Eastern Administrative District of the GA for Investigation in Moscow of the Investigative Committee of Russia under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police officers, in cooperation with representatives of the Federal Agency for Fishery and the Rosgvardia, conducted searches in the places of residence of the suspects, as well as in the premises used for the storage and sale of illegal products.

About 475 kilograms of sturgeon caviar were discovered and seized, and also cash, bank cards, packing containers, printing products, mechanisms and tools, as well as documents and draft records relevant for the investigation of the criminal case. Samples of seized products were sent for forensic study.

Four alleged organizers of illegal activities were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the RF Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.