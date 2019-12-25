“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kamchatka Territory, together with representatives of the regional department of the FSB of Russia with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a group that was engaged in illegal catching and transportation of gyrfalcons from the peninsula.

The sea vessel was detained immediately after its departure from the pier in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Law enforcement officers found on board 10 birds listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

The range of suspects included the 65-year-old captain, who allegedly had carried out the transportation of Red Book birds for a monetary reward, as well as the citizen who had been fictitiously documented as a team member but performed the duties of caring for the birds during transportation. In addition, police officers identified and detained a resident of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky who had been catching gyrfalcons and had been keeping them in captivity until shipment.

According to the available information, the ship was heading to the Khabarovsk Territory, from where the offenders planned to transport the birds abroad.

The seized falcons have been temporarily accommodated in the Yelizovsky district zoo. The decision about the time of their release into the natural habitat will be taken by ornithologists.

A criminal case has been instituted against three suspects by the Investigative Committee of Russia Investigative Administration for the Kamchatka Territory on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.