The court passed a suspended sentence for two residents of the Vilyuisky District of two years in prison with a probationary period of one year for recognizing their guilt in committing the crime under part 3 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources, committed with the use of a self-propelled vehicle, by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, which has caused a major damage”.

The unlawful act was revealed by police during the operational and preventive operation “Putina-2019”. Then, on one of the segments of the bank of the river Vilyui, not far from the village of Kysyl-Syr, the convicts were caught catching 15 aquatic biological resources, including Siberian sturgeon, whitefish and others, worth in total over 330,000 rubles. An ichthyological examination established that all the seized fish was caught with a fishing net.

The court also ordered both the defendants to compensate the material damage to the Lensky Territorial Administration of the Federal Fisheries Agency.