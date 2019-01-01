Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region suppressed the activities of members of an organized group suspected of cashing out funds in an especially large amount.

It was established that since mid-2017, the offenders cashed out money, using dummy legal entities, to the accounts of which the funds of “clients” were transferred based on fictitious grounds. As a result of the illegal activities, the organized group participants generated an unlawful income of more than 25 million rubles.

A criminal investigation was initiated pursuant to paragraphs “a” and “b” of part 2 of Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code. To date, four members of a group of three men and one woman have been charged with illegal banking. All suspects pleaded guilty.

Police officers conducted more than 20 searches in residential and office premises. The police seized more than 70 electronic data carriers, seals and documents of controlled organizations and individual entrepreneurs, cash withdrawn by members of the group and prepared for transfer to customers.