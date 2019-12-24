In Primorye, the head of a construction company was convicted for misuse of funds received from participants in shared construction of a house on the Griboedov Street.

The convict’s unlawful activity was documented by officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory.

In the course of the investigation, it was established that in 2013, the suspect in the criminal case, acting as the developer of an apartment building on the Griboedov Street in Vladivostok, concluded agreements on participation in shared construction with citizens and legal entities. The developer spent the received funds in the amount of over 118 million rubles to repay loans and for other purposes unrelated to the construction of the residential building, as a result of which he did not fulfill his obligations to complete the construction and provide apartments and non-residential premises within the deadlines established by the contracts. 165 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case, the damage caused was estimated by them in the amount of over 500 million rubles.

The involvement of the suspect in the double sale of a parking space on the territory of the unfinished house has been also established.

During the preliminary investigation, hundreds of interrogations of witnesses and victims, handwriting and accounting examinations, searches, seizures of documents were carried out. The materials of the criminal case made over 30 volumes. As a result of the investigation, the head of the developer-company was charged with committing crimes under part 2 of Article 201 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

To ensure the execution of victims’ civil claims during the preliminary investigation, an arrest was imposed on the authorized capital of legal entities, the total amount of which made 910 million rubles. the convict was the sole executive officer and founder of those companies.

Having examined the materials of the criminal case, the Leninsky District Court of the city of Vladivostok found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with serving the sentence in a general regime penal colony with deprivation of the right to engage in construction activities for three years.