“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow together with colleagues from the Northern Administrative District of the capital suppressed the activities of clandestine workshops that manufactured unmarked alcohol-containing products.

In the framework of an criminal case initiated earlier on the grounds of a crime under Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, as a result of operational-search measures, in the Ilmensky passage, police officers detained a 55-year-old resident of the capital who was unloading more than 1,500 bottles of counterfeit alcohol. Police officers found that the product had been illegally produced in the Pushkinsky and Podolsky districts of the Moscow Region.

During the search, more than 42 thousand liters of wine material, more than 30 thousand bottles of wine, 52 thousand units of empty containers, 1,400 liters of alcohol, as well as boxes, labels, fittings and technological equipment used in the illegal activities were found. The preliminary value of the seized products exceeds 22 million rubles.

In the premises of one of the workshops there were seven citizens of CIS countries who were detained and taken to the territorial internal affairs unit.

Alcohol-containing products were transferred for safekeeping to the Interregional Directorate of the Federal Service for Alcohol Control in the Central Federal District.

With respect to the alleged organizer of the clandestine production a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.