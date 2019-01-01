“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained five members of a criminal community suspected of illegal production and distribution of counterfeit tobacco products.

It was established that the offenders organized four clandestine workshops manufacturing tobacco products on an industrial scale in the Moscow and Yaroslavl regions. Finished products were stored in warehouses.

Natives of CIS countries worked at the enterprises, and produced over 300 thousand packs of cigarettes in one shift. Fake special stamps were applied to the packs. The goods were produced under the brands of non-existent trading companies and were sold by wholesale and retail batches in various regions of the country. According to preliminary estimates, the damage to the state budget from non-payment of excise taxes exceeded 100 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by Articles 171.1, 210 and 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the alleged leader of the criminal community, as well as four active participants, were detained. House arrest was chosen by court as the preventive measure for one of the suspects, for the rest - placement to custody.

During searches in the workshops and warehouses, seven technological lines for the production of tobacco products, over 2 million packs of cigarettes ready for sale, and 11 million fake special stamps were found. Draft accounting, seals of various companies, statutory and constituent documents of organizations were seized.

The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.