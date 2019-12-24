Today at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a meeting of the Government Commission on the Prevention of Crimes took place.

According to the Commission Chairman, the protection of citizens' right of getting paid for their work is directly related to the quality of life of the population and is in the focus of attention of government bodies at all levels. Much work is being done to improve the legislation in this area. A significant amount of effort in the framework of control and supervision activities is carried out by labor inspectors, who are authorized to make decisions on the enforcement of the obligation to pay salaries. A range of practical measures is being implemented, including in the framework of interdepartmental regional commissions with the participation of law enforcement, regulatory agencies and authorities. The list of organizations with arrears in wage payments has been compiled and updated.

Participants noted the importance of the existing system of special electronic services, which allows individuals and legal entities to receive free advice on labor relations. According to Rostrud data, over the period of six years, almost 300 thousand applications have been considered, and this resource is quite in demand among employers - they have passed more than half a million self-tests.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev stressed: “Thanks to the measures taken this year, it became possible to achieve repayment of wage arrears in the amount of more than 12 billion rubles. About 461 thousand citizens received those funds. In addition, during the investigation of criminal cases and procedural checks, reimbursement of more than two and a half billion rubles was ensured”.

The topic of reducing the alcohol consumption has been repeatedly considered at the meetings of the Commission. An integrated approach to solving this problem is provided within the framework of a respective Concept, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation in 2009, and over the past period, positive results have been achieved there.

The MIA of Russia Chief reported on the work carried out by the police to seize low-quality alcohol-containing liquids from illegal trafficking not only in the shadow but also in the legal market: “In January-September of this year, internal affairs authorities seized over 10 million liters of counterfeit products. The activities of 35 organized criminal groups and 109 clandestine workshops were suppressed”.

The Minister drew attention to the problem of the so-called drunken crime: “Over several years, almost every third offense has been committed in the state of alcoholic intoxication. Obviously, more effective interaction of all entities involved in crime prevention, including the preparation of appropriate legislative initiatives, is necessary”.

At the meeting, the Work Plan of the Government Commission on the Prevention of Crimes for 2020 was approved.