“Two men were detained by operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region in collaboration with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia on suspicion of illegal extraction and trafficking of especially valuable aquatic biological resources belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation.

It was established that the offenders were engaged in illegal fishing of sturgeon in the Volga River and its subsequent sale in the city of Volgograd. According to the preliminary data, aquatic biological resources suffered a damage estimated at over 15 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of Police Division No.2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Volgograd initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained on the territory of a boat station in the Krasnooktyabrsky District of the city of Volgograd. For one of them the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the other one - in the form of house arrest.

During searches of the detainees, the police found thirteen sterlets, three sturgeons and seven fragments of beluga carcasses with a total weight of more than 300 kilograms, as well as fishing gear, communication and navigation means. In addition, 95 glass jars with beluga caviar with a total weight of over 47 kilograms were seized.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.