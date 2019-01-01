“The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region completed the preliminary investigation into the criminal case of fraud amounting to over 220 million rubles. The defendant is also accused of criminal proceeds laundering.

According to investigators, two residents of the city of Kurgan designed a criminal scheme for theft of funds provided to agricultural producers in the form of subsidies to compensate part of the costs in crop insurance.

One of the group members, being the director of an insurance company, concluded fraudulent deals with the farmers, not intending to pay insurance compensation in case of the insured event. His accomplice headed an agricultural credit consumer cooperative and provided loans to farmers to pay part of the insurance premium.

Thus, in the period from 2013 to 2015, the offenders organized the conclusion of 197 crop insurance contracts with 90 agricultural producers. Based on the submitted documents, over 222 million rubles were transferred from the budgets of the Russian Federation and the Kurgan Region to the insurance company account in the form of subsidies to compensate for part of the costs of insurance contracts, which the defendants disposed of at their discretion. Including almost four million rubles spent on the construction of a residential building of one of the accomplices.

Only one of the defendants faced charges, because his accomplice had died as a result of an accident.

At present, the criminal case initiated on the grounds of crimes stipulated by the fourth part of Article 159 and the fourth part of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, with the indictment approved by the prosecutor, has been sent to the Kurgan City Court for examination on the merits,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.