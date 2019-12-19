Today, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov held a ceremony of awarding laureates of the Prize of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Literature and Art, in Science and Technology and the winners of the Grand Prix of the MIA of Russia creative contests of 2019.

Addressing the participants of the event with words of welcome, Igor Zubov thanked all the laureates and noted that the prize of the MIA of Russia is a recognition of the achievements of the Agency’s staff, whose works and other results of creative activities increase the prestige of the police service and the citizens' trust in internal affairs bodies.

“Creative works of the contestants create an actual picture of the police, its achievements in the field of science, in particular historical science, allow us to improve various areas of the MIA activities,” the State Secretary and Deputy Minister emphasized.

At the end of the ceremony, Igor Zubov awarded the laureates with diplomas, breastplates “Laureate of the Prize of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia” and “St. George” prizes, and also presented the main prizes to the winners of the departmental contests “Open Look” and “Kind Word”.



For reference:



The prize of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was awarded to the creators of the museum of the legendary MUR - Moscow Criminal Investigation Department. For more than three decades, a team of enthusiasts from among MUR veterans and its current employees has been collecting, replenishing and reconstructing a unique exposition, turning it into one of the best museums of our Ministry.

Among the laureates of the award there are authors of the Studio of Writers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, who have created the collection “Golden Stars of the Fatherland” about personnel of the NKVD-MVD of the USSR awarded the title of “Hero of the Soviet Union”. The work reflects the main milestones of the life path of almost seven hundred heroes of the Fatherland.

In literature, the authorial team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) was also awarded for the creation of the book “Guardians of the Law and Order of Yakutia”. The team of authors carried out a large research work, the book is an exhaustive source of information about the formation and development of the internal affairs bodies in the region.

In the nomination “Art” the prize of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was awarded to the staff of the MIA of Russia Studio of Artists named after V.V. Vereshchagin. In October of this year, the studio celebrated a half-century anniversary from the date of creation. Over the decades of creative activity, the artists of the studio have created hundreds of works of fine art dedicated to the activities of the internal affairs bodies.

The winners of the award in 2019 in the field of cinema were representatives of the Administration of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region. Volgograd colleagues created a short feature documentary film about problems of preserving the historical memory of the young generation of our compatriots.

The winner of the Grand Prix of the XI photo contest of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Open Look” was the senior expert of the computer expertise and technology division of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region Police Major Aleksey Satyrenko, the special prize named after Police Lieutenant- colonel Andrei Lenyov was awarded to the deputy editor-in-chief of the “Veteranskiye Vesti” News Agency Vitaly Ragulin.

The Grand Prix of the Literary Contest “Kind Word” was awarded to the story of retired Lieutenant Colonel of militia Yuri Meshcheryakov, a veteran of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tambov Region, dedicated to the events of the war in Afghanistan.