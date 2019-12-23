Today, in the city of Magas, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Ingushetia, at which pressing issues of official activity were considered.

The Minister listened to the reports of the leadership and set tasks to improve certain areas of work, including the fight against terrorism and extremism, the fight against drug crime and the control of migration processes.

Then the Agency Chief visited the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Karabulak. Currently, the building is undergoing major repairs, after which the personnel will work in comfortable premises with modern technical equipment. Vladimir Kolokoltsev talked with officers of the duty-unit, police precinct officers, investigators and wished them success in their work.