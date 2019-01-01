“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived with a working visit to the city of Magas (Republic of Ingushetia).
The Agency Chief will hold a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Ingushetia, and then will meet with the personnel of one of the territorial units of the region,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
