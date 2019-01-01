“Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service Department in the Orenburg Region, in cooperation with the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with operatives from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained a local resident suspected of illegal acquisition, sale and manufacture of arms and ammunition.

The offender equipped a workshop in his garage, where he converted demilitarized arms into combat arms. During the search in the garage and in the apartment there were seized four Kalashnikovs, a light machine gun, a TT pistol, hand defensive grenades and accessories, more than 9 thousand rounds of ammunition. All the seized arms are fit for firing. In addition, lathes and drilling machines were found.

The inquiry Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Orenburgskoye” initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under Articles 222 and 223 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In respect of the detainee, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.