In connection with numerous media inquiries, the Russian MIA explains.

At a meeting of the Council under the Government of the Russian Federation on issues of guardianship in the social sphere, a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia made suggestions on clarifying the response of police officers and guardianship authorities when finding children in an environment that directly threatened their life and health.

The powers of the guardianship and trusteeship bodies to remove a child in the event of an immediate threat to his life or health are set in Article 77 of the Family Code of the Russian Federation. It is worth noting that, outside the working hours of these specialists, police officers respond to reports of such threats.

Currently, the emergency response of police to these cases is not settled. In this connection, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposes to study the issue of securing in paragraph 3 of Article 77 of the Family Code of the Russian Federation the right of a law enforcement officer, who has found a child in a family with a real danger to his life and health, to temporary remove such child from his family and place the child to a specialized institution for minors in need of social rehabilitation. At the same time, it is necessary to provide for immediate informing of guardianship and trusteeship bodies and prosecution authorities about this.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia proposes to consider the deprivation of parental rights as an extreme measure of family legal liability. In the opinion of the Agency, it is necessary to develop a multi-stage system of measures to help such families in order to return the child with an improvement in the family situation, in connection with which it is also proposed to increase the term for deciding on further life arrangements for the child from 7 to 30 days.

To date, this bill has not been developed by the Ministry.