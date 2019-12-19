A resident of the regional center filed a theft statement with the duty-unit of police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol. The man explained that he had let an acquaintance spend the night, and in the morning, having returned after a short absence, he did not find either the guest or stored in the household medals of his father - a participant in the Great Patriotic War.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspect. That was a 29-year-old resident of the Apanasenkovsky District.

The man was detained and delivered to the division, where he confessed to the deed.

Police officers seized the stolen property from the antique shop, to which the offender had managed to hand them over. After the necessary investigative actions, the medals will be returned to their rightful owner.

An investigator of the police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft”.

Press-Service of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory