Criminal investigators in cooperation with the security service of PJSC “Saratovnefteprodukt” suppressed the activities of a group that carried out the theft of oil products from the territory of one of the enterprises.

Enterprising suspects have developed an almost ideal mechanism for the theft of fuel. A passenger bus, intended for transportation of employees of the organization, was used by the offenders for other purposes, the interior was loaded with gas canisters. The driver, having safely passed the checkpoint, made a stop on the way in one of the garage cooperatives. In several garage boxes, the police found about two tons of fuel stored in 20 liter plastic containers.

A criminal case has been instituted against three members of the group on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code. The total amount of the damage is over 100 thousand rubles.