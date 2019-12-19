A 37-year-old resident of the city of Tver applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kalininsky District with the statement that 40 beehives had been stolen from his apiary, located in the village of Krivtsovo. The material damage amounted to 400 thousand rubles.

An operation-investigative team was sent to the scene. Police officers examined the territory of the apiary and interviewed possible witnesses of the incident.

Thanks to the recording from the CCTV camera installed at one of the shopping facilities in the Kalininsky District, criminal investigation officers identified the car in which the offender transported the stolen property.

During the operation-search activities criminal investigators identified and detained the suspect in the theft. He turned out to be a 30-year-old resident of the city of Tver. The detainee gave a confession.

In the course of further investigation, the police, established that the suspect. After getting sure that the owner was absent from the apiary, he committed the theft of hives. Then he transported them by car and hid them in one of the auxiliary household premises in the Kalininsky District.

The stolen property was seized from him by the police and returned to the rightful owner.

A criminal investigation into this fact was initiated on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 “Theft” of the RF Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years. The investigation is underway.