Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in the city of Orel, took part in the ceremony of commissioning a new residential building for the staff of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration, transport police and the Orel Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V.V. Lukyanov.

Congratulating the new residents, the Russian MIA Minister noted: “It is already the sixth such facility that has been built in the city for internal affairs bodies, which has allowed to provide 450 apartments to our staff and veterans. And now 52 families will receive the long-awaited keys to their new homes”.

The Minister stressed that for everyone the acquisition of his own housing is a landmark, a happy event and recalled the time-tested formula of ordinary human happiness: cozy home, friendly family and favorite job: “For those who give all their time to the service, it is very important to have a reliable rear behind their backs and confidence in the future. This is an essential condition for a successful and effective professional activity”.

The event was also attended by Governor and Chairman of the Government of the Orel Region Andrei Klychkov, Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region, Major-General of the Police Yuri Savenkov. The rite of consecration of the new building was executed by Tikhon, Metropolitan of Oryol and Bolkhov.

For reference

The construction of a two-entrance 90-apartment building on the Gaidar Street was launched in September 2018. In modern comfortable apartments - there are gas stoves, sanitary equipment, metal entrance doors and PVC window units with double glazing. The entrances are equipped with ramps, in the courtyard there is a children's playground and parking for cars.