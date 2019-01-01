The 37-year-old resident of the city of Kurgan called the numbers of subscribers-residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region and introduced himself as an employee of the technical department of a mobile operator. The man provided to the interlocutors deliberately false information on customer complaints about poor-quality communications and failures in sending messages. He found out from citizens the balance of funds in personal accounts, and then convinced them to visit an ATM or to carry out a number of operations on the phone, supposedly necessary to resolve the problem. As a result of these actions, citizens' funds were transferred to the account of the defendant.

In the framework of the criminal case, 29 people were recognized as victims. The total damage amounted to more than 180 thousand rubles. The offender attempted to steal larger amounts, but the victims were able to suspect cheating, after which they stopped contacts with the fraudster. In the case of bringing the criminal intent to the end, the amount of damage could increase by more than 650 thousand rubles.

During the operational-search activities, police officers identified and detained the suspect. During a search of his place of residence, cell phones and bank cards were seized, which the offender had used to commit the crimes.

Currently, the defendant has been found guilty of committing crimes under parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced by court to 5 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony. The verdict came into effect.