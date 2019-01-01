On the eve of the New Year holidays, officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Altai together with representatives of the Republican Center for Additional Education held a festive event for schoolchildren who are engaged in squads of young traffic inspectors.

During the year, the kids were engaged in propaganda of the need to comply with the Traffic Rules among their peers and, together with the traffic police, participated in various events and actions aimed at the prevention of road traffic accidents.

In the republican center of additional education, there gathered children from almost all regions of the republic. 11 teams took part in an exciting quiz, and then competed in a creative contest. The jury evaluated the relevance of the theme, originality, artistry, colorfulness of costumes and New Year’s crafts of the children.

Father Frost, Snow Maiden and many other popular fairy-tale images showed young traffic inspectors a performance based on the Rules of the Road. The schoolchildren helped Russian fairytale heroes overcome all the machinations of fabulous villains and get together at a festive round dance near the furry beautiful Christmas tree.

As a gift from Father Frost, the kids received sweet gifts and soft toys.