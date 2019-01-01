An investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region completed the investigation into a criminal case instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30, part 5, Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for the maximum punishment of up to life imprisonment.

In April of this year, officers of the Drug Control Administration with the power support of the special unit “Grom” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region on suspicion of attempted sale of potent synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances in the city of Kataysk stopped a taxi operated by a 40-year-old non-resident of the city.

When inspecting the car in the luggage compartment, police officers found and seized a sports bag and a plastic bag, in which there were plastic containers and small bags with potent synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances of several types and different consistencies, as well as electronic scales and packaging material belonging to a 29-year-old passenger of the vehicle, woman-resident of the city of Shadrinsk. The total weight of prohibited substances amounted to more than three kilograms.

During the search in the apartment of the defendant, the investigators found a whole series of material evidence of illegal activity - electronic scales, packaging material, disposable gloves, adhesive tape, electrical tape, a laptop and a mobile phone.

According to the investigation, the offender was transporting a prohibited substance with the aim of its further distribution among drug addicts.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Kataysky District Court for consideration on the merits.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.