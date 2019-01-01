On December 18, in the hall of the Moscow youth center “Planet of KVN”, the 15th anniversary final of the League of Special Status “Rise” of the International Union of KVN was held.

The anniversary season started in February at the Moscow Youth Center “Planet of KVN”. During the year, 12 KVN teams fought for the right to become finalists, the games were held in Kazan, Voronezh and Sevastopol.

In the final game of 2019, the winner was the KVN team “Extenuating Laughing Circumstances” from the Nizhny Novgorod Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. There also participated in the final game:

- KVN team “Volodya Sharapov”, Ural Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia;

- KVN team “#02”, Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia;

- KVN team “Case No. 36”, Voronezh Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The jury consisted of famous actors of leading teams of the Higher League of the International Union of KVN and participants of popular television projects.