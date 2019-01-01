On December 19, 1945, by order of the NKVD of the USSR No. 001529, the NIIK, the Scientific Research Institute of Criminalistics, was formed as part of the scientific and technical department of the GA of Militia. Initially, it was assigned with the task of introducing scientific and technical means into the activities of the police, developing new and improving existing methods and means of detecting and investigating material evidence, and making repeated and most complex examinations for internal affairs bodies. In addition, NIIK employees studied the tactics of operational police work and crime prevention.

In October 1956, the NIIK was transformed into the Scientific Research Institute of Militia of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs. During those years, it published the first issue of the bulletin “Operational-search work” and conducted the first criminological examination of about 200 thousand convicts in prison.

In connection with the expansion of tasks and functions in 1969, the institute was reorganized into the All-Union Scientific Research Institute (VNII) of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs and it became a comprehensive research institution of wide profile. New divisions are being created. A specialized council is being established to defend dissertations for the degree of candidate of legal sciences.

Currently, the All-Russian Research Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation functions as the leading research organization of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in studying the problems of operational search, criminal law, criminal procedure, administrative law and criminological activities of the internal affairs bodies. Significant experience has been accumulated in conducting sociological research and developing criminological forecasts. In addition, since 2016, the Institute has been carrying out the function of coordinating scientific (research) activities in the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation.