“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea detained the alleged driver of a VAZ car, who had run over an 11-year-old girl crossing the roadway through an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

According to available information, the day before at about 7 p.m. in the city of Dzhankoy on the Krupskaya Street, a child died as a result of a traffic accident. The driver ran out of the car and disappeared in an unknown direction.

Officers of the State Traffic Safety inspectorate and the Criminal Investigation Department, who had quickly arrived at the scene, established the location of the suspect and detained him in one of the private houses at about two in the morning.

Currently, a check is being carried out on this fact, the results of which will determine a procedural decision in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.