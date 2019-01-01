“On behalf of the GA for Investigation for Moscow of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, as part of the investigation of a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 172.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (falsification of financial documents of accounting and reporting of a financial organization), officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security are carrying out investigative actions. The basis for initiating the criminal case were the materials submitted by the internal security sub-units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia regarding the violations identified in the execution of the state contract for life and health insurance of personnel of internal affairs bodies.

At the same time, the information circulated in the media and social networks on the investigative actions carried out against the Chief of the Department of Material, Technical and Medical Support of the MIA of Russia, Major General of the Internal Service Vitaly Sidorenko, is untrue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.