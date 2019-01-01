Police officers in the city of Kirovsk registered a series of thefts of property from garage boxes. The total damage from the activities of the offenders exceeded 700 thousand rubles.

So, a 57-year-old local resident applied to the police duty-unit with a statement about theft of property from his garage. According to the victim, he came to his garage and saw that the door was not locked. After inspecting the premises, the man found that an unknown person had stolen fishing gear and power tools from him, causing a damage totaling more than 137 thousand rubles. Upon arrival at the scene, the investigative team found that the theft had been committed by selecting a key. The police interviewed the owners of neighboring garages, identified the circle of people who might have known something about the situation related to the theft. Inside the garage, investigators found traces of the alleged thief.

Soon, a local resident born in 1972 turned to the police for help. The applicant said that tools worth more than 16 thousand rubles had been stolen from his garage by an unknown person. Law enforcement authorities found that the offender penetrated the premises by sawing off the padlock.

To identify the persons involved in the thefts, police officers implemented a set of operational-search measures. As a result, law enforcement officers detained two 29 year-old local residents. Earlier, residents of Kirovsk did not come into the focus of attention of the police. The detainees admitted their deeds and explained to the police that they had stolen the property for the purpose of further sale. They managed to sell a part of the stolen, and spent the money at their discretion.

In addition, police officers established the involvement of detainees in ten more episodes of theft of other people's property from garage boxes.

Criminal cases have been instituted and are being investigated under part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”.