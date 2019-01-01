Investigator of police division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia in the city of Vladivostok (Frunze District) completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 32-year-old “guest performer” from the Trans-Baikal Territory, who had stolen money from a foreigner by deceit.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the defendant, when in the city of Vladivostok, acquired a pack of souvenir replicas of the Bank of Russia banknotes. After that, walking around the city center, the defendant, allegedly by accident, dropped a bundle of notes near a foreign tourist. The citizen, noticing the money lying on the ground, picked it up and put it in his pocket.

The offender caught up with the foreigner and, on the pretext of return of his funds, demanded to show the wallet. The victim took out his wallet and showed it to the man. At that moment, the suspect diverted the tourist’s attention and stole a part of his money in the amount of 1 thousand US dollars. The victim applied to the police for help.

During the operative-search activities the Police detained a 32-year-old citizen. He turned out to be a previously convicted visitor from the Trans-Baikal Territory.

The investigation has been completed. Necessary investigative and procedural actions have been completed. The involvement of the defendant in the commission of the crime has been proved.

The criminal case was initiated under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud, i.e., theft of another person's property by fraud, committed with causing significant damage to a citizen”, was sent to court for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.