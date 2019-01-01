The 7th meeting of the working group on the preparation of the UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship and the 49th meeting of the Standing Committee of the European Convention on the Prevention of Violence and Hooligan Behavior of Spectators during Sporting Events, in particular Football Matches, took place in Strasbourg.

The Russian delegation was led by First Deputy Chief of the Administration for Security of Major International and Mass Sports Events of the Russian MIA, Major-General of Police Anton Gusev.

The meeting of the working group was attended by delegations of the organizing states and participants in the European Championship 2020.

The reports of representatives of police authorities and organizing committees from Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany and Italy on the progress of preparations in their countries for the events of the European Championship 2020 were heard. In addition, general up-to-date safety information from UEFA has been communicated.

During the discussions related to the organization of the European Center for International Police Interaction for the period of the European Championship 2020, the meeting participants were informed about the readiness of the infrastructure of the European Union Police Service (Europol) in the Hague (Netherlands) to ensure the work of up to 100 foreign experts assigned for work at the Center.

Later, delegates from thirty-four member states of the Council of Europe, two observer states and five international organizations attended the 49th meeting of the Standing Committee.

The main issue on the meeting’s agenda were discussions related to the development of future formats of work and cooperation within the framework of the new Council of Europe Convention on a unified approach to security, protection and maintenance of sporting events, and, in particular, of football matches. The first meeting of the Standing Committee of the new Convention will be marked by the election of its Bureau from among the delegates of States that have ratified the new Convention.

The first meeting of the new Convention committee, the jubilee 50th meeting of the Standing Committee, as well as the 8th meeting of the European Championship 2020 working group will be held from April 21 to 23, 2020 in Monaco.