From December 17 to December 18, 2019, the Global Refugee Forum was held in Geneva (Swiss Confederation).

The forum was convened at the ministerial level for the first time since the signing of the Global Refugee Treaty in December 2018 and is a key site for UN member countries and other interested parties to exchange best practices in the area of providing asylum.

At the opening of the plenary session, the UN Secretary General Antoniu Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi addressed the Forum with welcoming words.

The Russian delegation was led by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy. The event was also attended by Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova and representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aleksandr Gorovoy presented a report in which he highlighted complex efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at solving refugee problems and combating statelessness, and expressed his assuredness that the Global Refugee Treaty, in the case of joining the efforts of the world community, will contribute to strengthening international protection of refugee rights and improving the efficiency of UNHCR work under its mandate.

The First Deputy-Minister emphasized that to protect refugees, Russia will continue carrying out large-scale humanitarian activities, undertaking political efforts to overcome crises, carrying out the reception of forced migrants in its territory, and also supporting the work of UNHCR.