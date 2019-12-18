Today, a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee (SAC) was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev. Chairmen of the regional anti-drug commissions took part in it in the video conferencing mode.

The meeting participants approved the main conceptual provisions of the draft Strategy of the State Anti-Drug Policy for the period until 2030. A year ago, to develop the document, the Committee established an Interdepartmental Working Group, which included experts from interested ministries and departments. They considered all the proposals received.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that in formulating the goals of the Strategy, new challenges were taken into account, including the distribution of drugs using IT technologies. The MIA of Russia Chief informed that the activity of another criminal community was suppressed two weeks ago: “Participants carried out the illegal sale of prohibited substances in the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region through an on-line store in the shadow segment of the Global Network. The process was coordinated by administrators with the help of instant messengers. Illegal profits amounted to about 10 million rubles a month. As a result of operational-search measures, an on-line store and a clandestine laboratory were liquidated. The charges are brought against 15 detainees”.

A separate topic of discussion was the counteraction to violations committed in pharmacies when dispensing drugs with psychoactive effect.

The Minister recalled that the fight against the so-called pharmacy drug addiction remains relevant, the checks of pharmaceutical organizations continue: “Since the beginning of the year, more than five thousand checks have been implemented. Over a thousand administrative offenses have been revealed”.

At the same time, according to the SAC chairman, the final point in this issue has not yet been put: “In order to reverse the current situation, from December 1, criminal liability for over-the-counter sale of a number of potent substances was introduced. Now, the sanction of Article 234 of the Criminal Code, applies, as well, to the sale of Pregabalin and Tropikamida. The maximum punishment for their illegal traffic is 8 years in prison”.

In addition, the MIA Chief emphasized that along with legislative and law enforcement measures considerable attention was paid to the preventive work. In June of this year alone, more than three and a half thousand events were held nationwide as part of the International Day against Drug Addiction. At a special meeting of the UN Commission, the Russian experience was recognized as an important contribution to building a world free of drugs.

Those present came to a common opinion: in modern conditions, it is necessary to look for new approaches to the implementation of preventive measures. Certain achievements in this direction already exist - in the regions, cyber volunteering in which schoolchildren, students, and teachers participate is actively developing. They not only promote a healthy lifestyle, but also assist internal affairs bodies in identifying the sites containing illegal content.

The Work Plan of the State Anti-Drug Committee for 2020 was also approved at the meeting.